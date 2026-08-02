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Google karar değiştirdi: Beklenen uygulama çıkmayacak

Google, Google AI Studio'nun bağımsız Android uygulamasını yayımlamak yerine platformun vibe coding aracını doğrudan Gemini'a entegre edecek.

Google karar değiştirdi: Beklenen uygulama çıkmayacak
Enes Çırtlık

Google AI Studio'nun mobil uygulaması mayıs ayında duyurulmuştu. Uygulama için yaklaşık 800 bin kişi ön sipariş vermişti.

VIBE CODING ARACI GEMINI'A EKLENECEK

Ancak The Verge'e göre Google, bağımsız Android uygulaması geliştirmek yerine AI Studio'nun vibe coding aracını doğrudan Gemini içinde sunmaya karar verdi.

Google karar değiştirdi: Beklenen uygulama çıkmayacak 1

Böylece kullanıcıların söz konusu araca ayrı bir uygulama yerine Gemini üzerinden erişmesi hedefleniyor.

WEB PLATFORMU KULLANILMAYA DEVAM EDECEK

Google AI Studio'nun kapsamlı web platformu ise kullanımdan kaldırılmayacak.

Daha kapsamlı vibe coding çalışmaları yapmak isteyen kullanıcılar, mevcut web platformunu kullanmaya devam edebilecek.

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Anahtar Kelimeler:
Google yapay zeka Android işletim sistemi mobil uygulama android uygulama
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