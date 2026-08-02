Google karar değiştirdi: Beklenen uygulama çıkmayacak

Google AI Studio'nun mobil uygulaması mayıs ayında duyurulmuştu. Uygulama için yaklaşık 800 bin kişi ön sipariş vermişti.

Ancak The Verge'e göre Google, bağımsız Android uygulaması geliştirmek yerine AI Studio'nun vibe coding aracını doğrudan Gemini içinde sunmaya karar verdi.

Böylece kullanıcıların söz konusu araca ayrı bir uygulama yerine Gemini üzerinden erişmesi hedefleniyor.

thank you to the ~800,000 of you that pre-ordered our mobile app on iOS and Android — it’s clear that people are interested in building software on the go



instead of asking you to download yet another app we’ve decided to take an entirely different approach: one where apps…